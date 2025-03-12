What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for REVB FY2029 Earnings?

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for shares of Revelation Biosciences in a report issued on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Revelation Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($49.33) per share.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REVB opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $895,120.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.17. Revelation Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $60.80.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

