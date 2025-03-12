What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:MNO Q1 Earnings?

Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Meridian Mining UK Societas alerts:

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MNO stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$0.63.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.