What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Toro Q2 Earnings?

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toro in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toro’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Toro’s FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30. Toro has a 52-week low of $72.18 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Toro declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Toro by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Toro by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

