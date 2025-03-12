What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:BDI FY2025 Earnings?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Monday, March 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$8.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$7.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.19.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Senior Officer Edward John Redmond sold 23,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$212,239.88. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$144,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,987 shares of company stock valued at $644,106. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

