Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $358,151,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,310,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 112.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,142,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $398,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE DIS opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

