Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

MCHP opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

