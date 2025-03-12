Wedbush Cuts Earnings Estimates for TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCRX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TScan Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $97.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.91. TScan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 512,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

