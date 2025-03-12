Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LOGI

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Logitech International in a research note issued on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Logitech International from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Logitech International Stock Down 2.0 %

LOGI opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,030,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,888,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,315.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,445,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,673,000 after buying an additional 1,385,493 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,802,000 after buying an additional 1,240,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 700.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 748,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after buying an additional 655,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

