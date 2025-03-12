Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Onto Innovation by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.88.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

