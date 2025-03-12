Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 271,373 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 271,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.