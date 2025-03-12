Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 170,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,224,000 after buying an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.16 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $642.00 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $697.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $842.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

