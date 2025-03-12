Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Generac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $131.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $110.35 and a one year high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.