Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 22,079 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 41,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.23.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $514.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.14 and a 200-day moving average of $560.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

