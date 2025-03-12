Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,573. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Wealth Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

