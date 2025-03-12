Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of WMLLF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 138,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,573. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Wealth Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18.
About Wealth Minerals
