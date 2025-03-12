Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Sells 15,128 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lessened its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the quarter. Flutter Entertainment makes up 2.3% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FLUT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This trade represents a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

FLUT stock opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.07 and a 200-day moving average of $251.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1,052.85. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

