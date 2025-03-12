Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Purchases Shares of 99,258 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,162,000. Celestica comprises 3.3% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Celestica by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celestica by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Celestica by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $86.73 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 52,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $6,707,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,776,924.18. The trade was a 9.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $2,468,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at $176,134.32. The trade was a 93.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.