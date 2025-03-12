Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Invests $3.99 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,634 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

