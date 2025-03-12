Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Increases Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 48,884 shares during the quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 792.5% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,323,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,952 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,991 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,298,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 359,126 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,673,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,943 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,613,432 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 6.6 %

HBM stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

