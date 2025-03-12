Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. Waterdrop had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Waterdrop Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of WDH stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. Waterdrop has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

