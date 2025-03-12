Waterdrop Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Waterdrop Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Waterdrop stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 349,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of -0.26. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Waterdrop had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

