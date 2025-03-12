Waste Management, Inc. (WM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on March 28th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 10.0% increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average is $215.04. Waste Management has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $235.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.22, for a total transaction of $42,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,728.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.96, for a total transaction of $29,135.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,045.36. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,577 shares of company stock worth $21,662,464 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waste Management stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Management from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.