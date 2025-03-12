Warwick Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MVIS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 134,479 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 61,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Stock Performance

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

