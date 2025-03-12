Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,059 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

