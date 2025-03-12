Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 295,166 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 295,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,817,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

