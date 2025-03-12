Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,710 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

