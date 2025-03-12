Warburton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 22,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

