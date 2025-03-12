Warburton Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,272 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

