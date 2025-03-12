Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 163,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 378,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of C$61.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

