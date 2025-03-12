W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $4,189,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 592.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $981.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,052.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,076.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $874.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 52.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,151.50.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

