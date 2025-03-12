Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vital Energy traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 151524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,392,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,066,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth $15,995,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after acquiring an additional 220,871 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 187,503 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $795.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

