Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDF opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.