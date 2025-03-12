Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.