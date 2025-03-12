Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 10,500 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,222.20. This trade represents a 52.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $10,367.25.

On Friday, December 13th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $171,045.00.

Donegal Group stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Donegal Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

