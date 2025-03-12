Viking (NYSE:VIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Viking Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Viking stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Viking has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Get Viking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIK shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.