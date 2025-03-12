Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.38 and last traded at $53.63. Approximately 113,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 289,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

Several analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Vicor Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

In related news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,369.38. The trade was a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,642 shares of company stock valued at $819,890 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vicor by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 572,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $79,889,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 906,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vicor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

