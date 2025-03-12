Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.93 and last traded at $79.75. 3,753,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,827,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

