Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.52 and last traded at $83.57. Approximately 3,683,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,901,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Fox Advisors started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

