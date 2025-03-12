Veren (TSE:VRN) Trading Up 14.9% – Still a Buy?

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.11. 17,339,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average session volume of 4,417,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veren from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Veren from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins cut Veren from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.60 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.53. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

