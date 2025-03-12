Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.640–0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.5 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

VRA traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 361,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.40). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

