Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts Reduced Earnings for IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of IsoEnergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IsoEnergy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISO. National Bank Financial raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.33.

CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. IsoEnergy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40.

In other IsoEnergy news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$324,679.50. Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

