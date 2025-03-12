Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

Vasta Platform Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $268.58 million, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.19. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

About Vasta Platform

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.