Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

