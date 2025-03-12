Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

