Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $252.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.88. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

