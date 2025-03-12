Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Holdings Boosted by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.65 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

