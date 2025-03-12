Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after purchasing an additional 434,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

