Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.23. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

