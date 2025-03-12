Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $159.39 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

