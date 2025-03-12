VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN) is Guild Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF comprises about 4.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLIN opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

