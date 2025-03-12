Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

